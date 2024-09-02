‘Our hearts break for their families;’ Ohio lawmakers react after 6 more hostages die in Gaza

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers are reacting after Israel announced it has recovered the bodies of six hostages captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Among the bodies recovered was Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, according to the Associated Press.

Goldberg-Polin and four other hostages were taken from a music festival where Hamas Palestinian militants killed scores of people, the AP said.

Dayton-area Congressman and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner released a statement Sunday about the news.

“Today, we mourn the loss of six innocent lives that were taken from us by Hamas, including Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

“These brutal murders, after the atrocities of October 7th and the kidnapping of hostages from Israel, is further evidence of Hamas’ terrorist roots and Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Iran and its terrorist proxies cannot be permitted to determine the future of the Middle East.”

Cincinnati-area Congressman Rep. Greg Landsman from Ohio’s 1st Congressional said everyone in Gaza would be alive if not for Hamas.

“Hamas took them on October 7th and brutally murdered them this week. They’d be alive, along with all the Israelis and Palestinians who have been killed, if it weren’t for the barbaric and unprecedented terrorism of Hamas.”

Rep. David Joyce from Ohio’s 14th Congressional District also released a statement on social media on Sunday.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and several other hostages held by Hamas. Their loss is a poignant reminder to the world that this terrorist organization is unequivocally horrific. I will continue to stand with Israel.”

Rep. Bob Latta from Ohio’s 5th Congressional District said on social media that the United States must continue to stand with Israel.

“Marcia and I are saddened to learn six innocent hostages held by Hamas terrorists were murdered, including one American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Our hearts break for their families and loved ones. The U.S. must continue to stand with Israel and work to get all the hostages back home safely.”

The Israeli army identified the others as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40, the AP reported.

Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night and chanted, “Now! Now!” as they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

