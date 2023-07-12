OSHP trooper arrests driver going 113 mph on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arrested a man after he passed the cruiser at a high rate of speed on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

Cruiser cam footage shows the driver driving past the trooper of the Springfield Post in the area of I-70 near U.S. 68, OSHP wrote on social media.

The speed was checked at 113 m.p.h. in a speed limit of 70 m.p.h.

After noticing the trooper, the driver pulled onto the right shoulder and was placed under arrest for OVI.

OSHP has placed over 107,000 motorists under arrest for OVI since 2018 with nearly 30% as repeat offenders.

