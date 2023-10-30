OSHP: Greene County woman dies after driving off side of I-75 into a pond

WARREN COUNTY — A Greene County woman was identified as the victim of a crash in Warren County Sunday night.

The crash happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. on Interstate 75 near milepost 30 in Monroe, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Yun O. Tait, 55, Fairborn, was heading south on I-75. The Cherokee traveled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment, continued through a fence and into a pond, becoming submerged in water, the spokesperson said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a portion of the vehicle above water.

The spokesperson says officers entered the water and swam to the vehicle, attempting to get inside to rescue Tait before it completely submerged, but were unsuccessful.

Tait succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

