Organizers say prepare now for summer heat during Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — If you are attending the CenterPoint Dayton Air Show this weekend, it will be hot.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the third straight year.

Two CareFlight nurses say you should start drinking water now to make sure you are hydrated.

“What we saw last year with the heat is people were sitting for long periods of time, and then at the end of the show, everybody got up and they realized they hadn’t been hydrating properly,” said Jessica Oakley.

She also told Hershovitz that visitors should wear loose, light, and breathable clothing.

Lori Wenning added that it’s important that you take breaks from the sun. She said the air show grounds have plenty of places for people to take a break.

“Even underneath some of the wings of the large airplanes. That’s a good place to get a breeze and get some shade,” said Wenning.

They added that if you start to feel bad, go to the medical tent and get immediate help.

