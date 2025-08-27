One-of-its-kind clinic saving puppies from deadly parvovirus in Ohio

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — An innovative rescue facility in central Ohio is successfully treating puppies with parvovirus, a highly contagious and often deadly disease.

Gigi’s, a 26,000-square-foot dog welfare facility in Canal Winchester, has a one-of-its-kind treatment center for parvovirus.

As our news partners at WBNS, Gigi’s has treated more than 350 puppies infected with the disease.

The disease, commonly known as parvo, can cause severe gastrointestinal illness in puppies. WBSN reported that if the disease is left untreated, there is an estimated 91 percent mortality rate.

“We flip that around entirely here at Gigi’s, with close to a 95% survival rate with our treatment,” Dr. Meghan Herron, a veterinarian at Gigi’s and its senior director of behavior research and education, said.

Herron credits the success to a new product, canine parvovirus monoclonal antibody. When administered early, the single intravenous treatment can stop the virus before a puppy becomes visibly sick, WBNS reported.

If a dog owner suspects that their puppy may have parvo, Herron said it’s critical to act fast.

“If a puppy’s acting dull, lethargic, not interested in eating, that’s a bit of a concern and they want to contact their family vet right away,” she told WBNS. “Don’t wait. The sooner you treat it, the less sick they’re going to become, and the much higher their survival rates are.”

