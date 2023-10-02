One injured after shooting on Saturday, Family Justice Center investigating

DAYTON — One person has been injured after a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey.

Just before 3 p.m., Dayton police officers were dispatched to the Tri-Court Apartment building on the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old male who was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bailey said.

A suspect has been arrested and is currently booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The suspect is charged with felonious assault, Bailey said.

Dayton Police’s Family Justice Center is investigating the incident.

