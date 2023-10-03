One injured after motorcycle crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person has non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash, according to Montgomery County dispatch supervisors.

Trotwood police and rescue were dispatched to the 4300 block of Little Richmond Road on a motorcycle crash before 1:25 p.m.

The motorcycle and a gold car collided near train tracks on the roadway.

The person riding the motorcycle was injured with a possible broken leg, dispatch supervisors said.

It is not clear if this person was transported to a hospital.

Crews are on scene of the incident working to find out what happened.





