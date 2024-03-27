One hurt after train crashes into vehicle in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is hurt after a train struck a car in St. Clair Township Tuesday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

At 1:23 p.m., deputies and medics were dispatched to the 4200 block of Trenton Road and Riverside Road on reports of a crash involving a truck and a train.

A preliminary investigation found that the truck was traveling West on Trenton Road and failed to yield to an oncoming southbound train, Jones said.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and CSX Railroad Operations.

