Woman dead after crashing into utility pole in Montgomery Co. Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County early Saturday.

>>TRENDING: ‘I’m traumatized;’ Mother wants answers after son walks out of Dayton elementary school unnoticed

Around 4:44 a.m., Dayton Police was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Shoup Mill Road.

The car was heading eastbound on Shoup Mill Road in the southmost lane, according to a crash report.

At Riverton Road, the driver failed to maintain control of their vehicle causing them to leave the road and slammed into a utility pole, the report said.

>>TRENDING: Cooling centers open in Dayton with hot temps expected this week

The driver was a 22-year-old female and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

According to the report, the passenger was a 27-year-old female who suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a local hospital for treatment.

©2023 Cox Media Group