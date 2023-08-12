Oldsmobile owners showing off their wheels in Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is hosting Oldsmobile owners from around the country to show off their wheels!

News Center 7 stopped by to check out some of these beauties.

It is estimated there are more than 500 Oldsmobiles in the parking lot off River Park Drive between the Dayton Marriott and our station.

People brought their cars away from as far away as California.

News Center 7′s James Brown spoke with a woman from Cleveland and her all-original, Golds Olds, was perfect.

“It was my great-grandmother’s originally,” she said. “My father restored it about 90% before he passed away. I finished the project myself and I’m here today to show it off for the first time.”

Today is the last day the cars will be out in the parking lot.

General Motors said goodbye to its Oldsmobile line in 2004.

