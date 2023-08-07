Old electronics can be recycled this week in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — People living in Trotwood can have their old electronics recycled this week.

It is part of Electronic Waste Week that starts today and lasts until Saturday, the city said on social media.

Neighbors can drop off computers, televisions, cell phones, microwaves, clocks, cameras, stereos, and monitors at the former Sears location at the 5200 block of Salem Avenue.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, it will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Charles Wheeler III at 937-854-7228 or email him here.

