Ohio’s favorite Thanksgiving sides, according to Campbell’s

A recent study has revealed what side dish Ohioans fill their plates with on Thanksgiving.

Campbell’s recently released its State of the Sides report, which uses consumer insights to determine Thanksgiving side dishes and recipe trends.

Over half of the country takes their sides seriously, preferring them over turkey, according to the report.

The report also ranks the country’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes by state.

Here are Ohio’s top five Thanksgiving sides:

Stuffing/Dressing Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Bean Casserole Mac & Cheese

The full report can be viewed here.

