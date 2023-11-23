Ohioans’ ‘favorite’ thanksgiving meal is a salad, Pillsbury says

OHIO — Thanksgiving is known for countless things like family, friends, gratitude, and above all else - food, everyone has their favorite Thanksgiving dish and according to Pillsbury.com Ohio’s favorite dish is a salad.

Pillsbury analyzed the top searched Thanksgiving recipes on their website and found the most popular recipes in all 50 states.

According to their report, Ohio’s most-search recipe was apple-walnut salad.

In comparison, Indiana’s most searched recipe was stuffed roast turkey and gravy - a more classic choice for most people’s palettes.

The only other state whose most searched recipe was apple walnut salad was Nebraska.

As for other food groups: desserts and other sweet treats ranked number one in twenty states, and there was a wide range of ‘favorite’ side dishes and turkey cooking methods.





