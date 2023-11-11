Ohio zoo welcomes new baby koala

CLEVELAND — An Ohio zoo is welcoming its latest addition.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently welcomed a male koala joey named Bulu.

Zoo keepers believe Bulu was born on March 20 to mother Mackenzie and father Nyoonbi.

If you’re wondering why zoo keepers say Bulu is just making his debut now, it’s because typically joeys stay in their mother’s pouch for five to seven months while they grow and nurse, zoo officials shared on social media.

While pouch movement was first seen back in May, Bulu left his mother’s pouch Friday.

A photo posted to the zoo’s Facebook shows Bulu out of the pouch and clinging to his mom’s belly.

