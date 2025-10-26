Ohio woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges

CLINTON COUNTY — An Ohio woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.
Last week, the Wilmington Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Team, arrested a Wilmington woman in connection to a multi-count felony drug indictment, according to a social media post from the department.
Melina Cogner of Wilmington, Ohio, was arrested on the following charges:
- Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Second-degree felony
- Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Third-degree felony
- Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Third-degree felony
- Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs – Second-degree felony
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs – Second-degree felony
- Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound – Third-degree felony
- Possession of Cocaine – Fifth-degree felony
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs – Fifth-degree felony
She is being held in Clinton County Jail, awaiting her initial appearance at the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.
