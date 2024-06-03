Ohio tax-free weekend extended to 10 days: What you should know

OHIO — This year’s sales tax holiday has been extended to 10 days, a spokesperson from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office said.

The annual holiday will start at midnight on Tuesday, July 30, and last until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 8.

According to the spokesperson, shoppers can make tax-free purchases in-person or online on all eligible items up to $500 during this time.

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year. This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio’s families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained,” DeWine said.

Previous sales tax holidays ran for three days and only covered school-related items with a price maximum of $75 per item of clothing and $20 per item of school supplies.

Items that will not be exempt from sales tax include:

Watercrafts

Outboard motors

Motor vehicles

Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Vapor products

Any item that contains marijuana

