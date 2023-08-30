Ohio Task Force 1 has provided an update after leaving Tuesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

A 47-person Type III team, which includes two canines, rescue, medical, and hazardous materials specialists, a planning team, a command structure, and more left from Vandalia early Tuesday.

The team is now staged in Georgia awaiting assignment, according to a spokesperson for the task force.

>> Idalia: System downgraded to tropical storm

Training includes learning to use technology like a 360° camera and SARCOPs — an electronic data collection program that stores results of search efforts and can be shared.

>>PHOTOS: Ohio Task Force 1 staged in Georgia as Tropical Storm Idalia reveals its path

The team also took the time to focus on water safety and boat loading training.

Wednesday, Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as the former Category 3 storm slashed through Florida and southern Georgia.





©2023 Cox Media Group