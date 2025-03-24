Ohio State women’s basketball loses to Tennessee, ending NCAA Tournament run

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State women’s basketball team’s run in the NCAA Tournament is over.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Buckeyes lost to Tennessee, 82-67, in the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball in Columbus on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 16-5 lead, but the Lady Vols cut it to 21-17 after one quarter. Tennessee led 40-35 at halftime.

Both teams led in the third quarter, but Tennessee led, 66-59, after three quarters. The Lady Vols outscored Ohio State, 16-8, in the final quarter.

Centerville High School alum Cotie McMahon scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half. She also grabbed five rebounds before fouling out.

Ohio State ends the 2024-25 season with a 26-7 overall record.

Ohio State's Cotie McMahon (#32) against Tennessee on March 23, 2025 Photo contributed by Ohio State Women's Basketball (via X, Formerly Twitter) (Ohio State Women's Basketball (via X, Formerly Twitter) /Ohio State Women's Basketball (via X, Formerly Twitter))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group