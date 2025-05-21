Ohio State trustees to vote on giving LeBron James honorary degree

COLUMBUS — NBA star LeBron James is in consideration for an honorary degree from Ohio State University, pending a vote, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10tv in Columbus.

The university’s board of trustees agenda says they will vote on whether to give James an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree, WBNS says.

James has spent 22 seasons in the NBA, winning four championships and earning gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2024 Olympics, according to WBNS.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, which James founded before making it to the NBA, helps children and families in Akron, WBNS says.

Ohio State says James has “redefined philanthropy to create a revolutionary model for community building in his hometown of Akron.”

Other notable people who have received honorary degrees from Ohio State are Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Anthony Fauci, George W Bush, Jamie Dimon, Tim Cook and Joyce Beatty, according to WBNS.

James, at 19-years-old, went straight from high school to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2003, WBNS says.

The board of trustees will vote on whether to give James an honorary degree on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

