WATCH: Ohio state troopers crack down on over 1K OVI drivers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continued to crack down on drivers operating their vehicles while inebriated or otherwise impaired.

State troopers with the department made 1,160 OVI arrests just last month, in June, according to their Facebook post.

As part of their release, the agency attached a video of one of their units halting an impaired driver on the highway before they were able to crash and hurt other motorists.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol warned potential motorists to not drive while under the influence for the safety of others as well as to prevent fines or jail time.

