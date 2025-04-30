Ohio senator looks to ban exclusive streaming contracts for college sports with proposed bill

COLUMBUS — A proposed bill in the Ohio Senate is taking aim at exclusive streaming contracts for college sports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Senate Bill 94 was introduced earlier this year by Senator William DeMora (D-Columbus).

TRENDING STORIES:

If signed into law, the bill would stop state universities in Ohio from entering into or renewing a contract “under which the media rights to broadcast a university athletic event are granted exclusively to a streaming service.”

The bill would also require state universities to allow all enrolled students to watch broadcasts for free.

This comes as the Big Ten Conference has a deal with Peacock and the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) has one with ESPN subsidiaries, ESPN+ and ESPNU.

The bill is currently in the Higher Education Committee, which had its first hearing of the bill today.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group