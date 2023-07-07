Ohio sees 11 dead in 9 crashes during 4th of July holiday

COLUMBUS — A final review of the crash reports from the Fourth of July holiday found that 11 people died in nine separate crashes in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 11 people lost their lives in nine traffic crashes during the Forth of July reporting period, from Monday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 4, a spokesperson for the department said.

Two of the nine crashes were determined to be OVI-related, while another three failed to utilize seatbelts.

133 arrests were made for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges.

There were 249 responses for crashes, rendering assistance to 1,067 people on the road.

Compared to last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from July 1 to July 4, a total of 16 people died in 16 separate crashes.

From these crashes, 11 of them—and their 11 deaths—were alcohol or drug-related.

Motorists were encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

