Ohio school bus task force to hold 4th meeting later this afternoon

OHIO — Members of the Ohio School Bus Safety Task Force will be meeting again later today.

They will be hearing from people who make the buses that are used in Ohio.

This is the fourth meeting of the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group that was formed after a deadly school bus crash in Clark County in August.

There has been a lot of talk about whether kids should be buckled up when riding on a school bus.

At the third meeting earlier this month, a Cleveland area school district spokesperson said they had some issues with seatbelts on buses.

“We had two instances where our bus drivers had to pull the bus over to the side of the road because the zipper was stuck,” said Joelle Magyar, superintendent of Avon Lake City Schools. “In one particular case, the bus driver could not get that unstuck and literally had to rip her backpack.”

News Center 7 has investigated school bus safety and found that school buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

They are easily seen, bigger, and heavier than most vehicles and distribute the force of a crash differently than cars and trucks.

Robertson says as the state continues to move forward with school bus safety, some parents we spoke to are still worried about sending their kids off on a bus.

“I’ve definitely had a few times where I’m like, ‘What do I do when he has to ride a school bus?’” Jessica Brooks previously told News Center 7. “It kind of makes me after these things, makes me not want to go on a school bus. Makes me want to just drive him.”

The task force will have one more meeting after today before taking their findings to lawmakers and the governor.

