Ohio renters were late on their payments so they burned down their landlord’s home

CLEVELAND — Two men have pleaded guilty to setting a house on fire over a rental disagreement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tyric Green, 21, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 10 counts of aggravated arson, among other charges, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. D’Andre Morris, 22, pleaded guilty on Sept. 5 to aggravated arson and attempted aggravated arson, among other charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Green failed to make three months of rent payments on the apartment he shared with his grandmother. After the landlord notified the grandmother, Green forged a letter from a bank regarding the deposit of the funds.

On April 19, Green and Morris went to his landlord’s home near the intersection of West 106th Street and Clifton Boulevard and attempted to start a fire with ignitable liquid while the occupants were inside, but were unsuccessful. The prosecutor’s office said they returned the following night at about 2 a.m. and the fire took.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 29-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, a 7-month-old baby and a dog and cat were inside of the home. The three victims and their cat leaped to safety from a second-floor window, the prosecutor’s office said. The dog, named Salami, did not survive. Green and Morris fled the scene.

Green and Morris will be be sentenced on Sept. 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



