Ohio receives over $10M grant to reduce impact of extreme weather on power grid

COLUMBUS — Over $10 million was granted to Ohio from the United State Department of Energy to reduce the impact of extreme weather on the power grid.

Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state of Ohio will receive a $14.2 million Grid Resilience Formula Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (U.S. DOE) to modernize the electric grid and reduce the impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters for Ohioans, according to a spokesperson from the governor’s office.

The Grid Resilience Formula Grant aimed to ensure the reliability of power sector infrastructure so that all communities had access to affordable, reliable, and safe electricity. To achieve the intent of the grant, the money was to be directed towards modernizing the equipment by placing electrical equipment underground, making technologies fire resistant, replacing old overhead conductors and underground cables, and managing utility poles.

“Reliable electricity is essential to ensuring quality of life for all Ohioans,” DeWine said. “Modernizing our grid and protecting it from extreme weather will help keep Ohio’s homes, schools, and offices thriving.”

“I am excited to announce that Ohio will receive funding to improve reliability of the electric grid,” Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Chair Jenifer French stated. “Successful projects will reduce the frequency and duration of outages in disadvantaged communities and improve the reliability of vital utility service.”

These grants was to be distributed to states, territories, and federally recognized Native American tribes, including Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Alaska Native Village Corporations. The money value would be based on factors such as population size, land area, probability and severity of disruptive events, and a locality’s historical expenditures on mitigation efforts.

Ohio’s $14.2 million award included the first two years of formula-allocated funds for the state.





