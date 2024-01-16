Ohio railroad worker dies on the job; NTSB investigating

JEWETT, Ohio — An Ohio railroad worker died on the job on Monday.

The worker, who has not been identified at this time, was an employee of the Columbus and Ohio River Railroad (CUOH), according to WOIO in Cleveland. They were working in Jewett, which is about 70 miles south of Youngstown when the incident happened.

>> ‘We just kind of felt helpless;’ Frozen pipes stop local family from putting out fire

The worker’s cause of death has not been determined yet.

The National Transportation Safety Board shared on social media that they opened an investigation into the incident.

NTSB is opening an investigation into a railroad employee fatality Jewett, Ohio. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 15, 2024

CUOH’s parent company, Genesee and Wyoming Railroad told WOIO that their “thoughts are with [their] colleague’s loved ones and teammates at this difficult time.”

©2024 Cox Media Group