Ohio officer rescues missing 5-year-old with autism from creek

LONDON, Ohio — Body camera video shows the moment officers saved a missing 5-year-old with autism from a creek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

London police officers were patrolling on Nov. 12 when they noticed a boy walking on the sidewalk alone and went to check on the child.

Officers did not see where the child went and continued to search for him, according to London Police Department.

A 911 then came in reporting a missing 5-year-old with autism.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers then saw the child again in a nearby creek.

An officer entered the three-foot-deep creek and rescued the child.

After being pulled from the water in 40-degree temperatures the child began vomiting and was taken to the hospital where he was later released.

“We would like to recognize Ofc. Fout’s excellent patrol observations and quick actions in saving the child from imminent danger,” the London Police Department wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



