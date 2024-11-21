Ohio murder suspect arrested at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS — An Ohio murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to a U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson.

Daryl Patton, 29, was wanted for aggravated murder by the Cleveland Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the area of East 95th Street and Pratt Avenue in Cleveland on Jan. 17, 2024.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Martin Johnson, 27, on his front lawn with a gunshot wound on his waist.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

Police later identified Patton as a suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The spokesperson said U.S. Marshals learned that Patton left Ohio and was in Las Vegas.

Members of the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested Patton at an apartment in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“This violent fugitive fled 2,000 miles across the country in an attempt to avoid arrest. This collaborative arrest is the ultimate example of the nationwide reach and teamwork amongst the United States Marshals Service,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

Anyone with information about any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

