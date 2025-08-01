Ohio man wanted for rape of a minor arrested in Boston

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man wanted for rape of a minor was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cleveland Municipal Court issued a warrant for 37-year-old Webster Portalatin-Castro back on June 3, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force learned that Portalatin-Castro may have fled the Cleveland area and was hiding in the Boston area.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Portalatin-Castro 30 miles north of Boston at an address in the 700 block of Haverhill Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts, WOIO-19 reported.

Portalatin-Castro is being charged as a fugitive from justice and is expected to be arraigned in Massachusetts pending his extradition back to Ohio, according to a release.

Portalatin-Castro is also in the United States illegally, WOIO-19 reported.

“The U.S. Marshals Service will track down violent sexual predators such as this, whether they are in the city of Cleveland or have fled across the country. There is nowhere for them to hide when the Marshals are looking for them,” U.S. Marhsall Pete Elliot said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group