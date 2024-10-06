Local

Ohio man steals GPS tracking device from mailbox, investigators use device to catch him

By WHIO Staff
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail theft after investigators used a stolen GPS device to find him.

Around 3 a.m. on March 11, 25-year-old DuJuane Samuels of Cincinnati unlawfully possessed a postal key, which he used to access mail collection boxes, according to court documents.

Samuels stole mail from the collection boxes, including a GPS device that was monitored by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The GPS data led investigators to his residence on Republic Ave in Cincinnati.

Investigators found a stolen USPS arrow key, a firearm, and multiple stolen checks at Samuels’ home.

Samuels was indicted on March 25 and pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The plea agreement includes a recommended sentence of four years in prison.

