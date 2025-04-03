Ohio man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of toddler

CINCINNATI — A man from Middletown pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a toddler in Snapchat videos, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio.

32-year-old Daveion Wright was formally charged by a grand jury in March 2024. Wright’s plea agreement suggests a sentencing of 25-30 years in prison.

Wright sexually exploited a 2-year-old and uploaded the videos of it, and shared one video on Snapchat, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Wright will be sentenced at a future court hearing, the US Attorney’s Office says.

