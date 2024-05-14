Ohio man pleads guilty in connection to disturbing videos showing torture of monkeys

LICKING COUNTY — An Ohio man pleaded guilty in connection to making disturbing videos that showed monkeys being tortured.

Ronald Bedra, of Licking County, pleaded guilty to conspiring to create and distribute so-called “animal crush” videos, according to the Department of Justice.

>> Cedar Point employee run over in parking lot during hit-and-run crash

The videos showed monkeys having fingers and limbs cut off and being sodomized with a heated screwdriver, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Bedra mailed a thumb drive with 64 videos to a co-conspirator in Wisconsin.

Those reportedly involved used encrypted chat apps to direct money to individuals in Indonesia willing to commit acts of torture on camera.

Bedra faces up to five years in prison.





©2024 Cox Media Group