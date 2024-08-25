Ohio man charged with raping, kidnapping woman who sought tattoo

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was arrested Thursday after a woman who wanted to get a tattoo done by him reported that he raped her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

22-year-old Mario Rodriguez Ibarra and the victim talked through Facebook on Aug. 22 where the victim expressed interest in getting a tattoo by him, according to court records obtained by our news partners at WBNS-10 TV.

The victim told Columbus Division of Police officers that Ibarra and a male acquaintance of his picked her up from her home that afternoon and drove her to his house.

While in Ibarra’s bedroom, he reportedly pulled out a handgun and pulled off the victim’s clothes.

The victim said she was then raped, according to records obtained by our news partners at WBNS-10 TV.

Once Ibarra reportedly fell asleep, the victim got dressed and walked outside of the house where she asked the male acquaintance for help.

The acquaintance called the police and waited with her until officers arrived.

He told officers while he was waiting for them to arrive, Ibarra walked outside and admitted to using a handgun to force the victim to have sex with him.

Ibarra appeared before a judge Saturday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

His bond is set at over $750,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



