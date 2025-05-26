Ohio man accused of pouring gas on mother of child, setting her on fire

TOLEDO — An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly set the mother of his child on fire last month, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11.

33-year-old Delvon Stone is facing aggravated arson, domestic violence and felonious assault charges for the incident that reportedly occurred on April 28.

Court records obtained by WTOL-11 show that Stone allegedly poured gasoline of the woman and ignited it.

The woman sustained severe burns and needed surgery as part of her treatment to recover, WTOL-11 reported.

Authorities arrested Stone and booked him into the Lucas County Jail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

