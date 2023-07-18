Ohio increases support for victims of human trafficking with new tool

COLUMBUS — Ohio expanded support for victims of human trafficking with the launch of a new directory that offered more resources.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his Human Trafficking Commission launched a directory of Ohio-based services and resources for victims of human trafficking.

“Those who are getting out of ‘the life’ are already facing considerable obstacles in their healing journeys,” Yost said. “We want to do what we can to expedite their connection with the services they need and to ensure that the service agencies are vetted. This directory both streamlines the search process for survivors and leads them to reputable help.”

The Human Trafficking Victim Services Directory was a searchable database of agencies and programs offering emergency, transitional, residential and other services to victims and survivors. It could be searched by county, or by using the categories of service as keywords:

24 Hour Response Line

Emergency Response

Case Management Victim Advocacy

Trauma Specific Therapy

Residential Programs for Adults

Residential Programs for Youth

Substance Use Treatment

Drop-In Center

Survivor Peer Support

Shelter and Short-Term Housing for Adults

Temporary Emergency Housing in Non-Shelter Setting

. The commission’s Victim Services Committee determined that these agencies’ programs and services met the Ohio’s Standards of Service for Trafficked Persons after submitting a rigorous self-assessment.

“This project is the result of a collaborative statewide effort to expand the number of programs that meet Ohio’s human trafficking service standards and to increase access to quality services for human trafficking survivors,” Michelle Hannan, co-chair of the Victim Services Subcommittee, said. “We are pleased to see it come to fruition, knowing the agencies listed are committed to serving through best practices.”









