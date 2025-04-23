Ohio hosting Gen Z career fair

A virtual career fair is being held for Gen Z, those 27-years-old and younger, later this month.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is hosting the virtual career fair.

“This is a great opportunity for young people looking for any type of work, including full-time, parttime, summer jobs, and internships,” Matt Damschroder with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said. “More than 100 employers from across the state have already signed up to participate.”

Registration for the career fair can be found by clicking here.

The career fair is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some Gen Z job seekers may also be eligible for the Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program, which assists in career coaching, financial assistance, transportation help, etc. The program is limited to low income individuals under the age of 24. For information on CCMEP, click here.

