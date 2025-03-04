Ohio gas station clerk accused of using skimmer to create hundreds of credit cards

COLUMBUS — Police said a gas station clerk used customers’ information to create hundreds of counterfeit credit cards.

Alando Thompson Jr. worked at a Speedway gas station, according to Whitehall Division of Police

Police searched Thompson’s home in Columbus after he was identified as the suspect in a scheme involving credit cards encoded with stolen information, CBS-affiliate WBNS reported.

Police said Thompson used a handheld credit card skimmer to steal customer information.

The skimmer was used for transactions inside the store, and none were found on gas pumps.

Over 650 skimmed credit cards dating back to July 4, 2024 were found by detectives, WBNS reported.

On Feb. 26, Thompson was released from jail on his own recognizance. As part of his bond, he was ordered to stay away from the Speedway.

Anyone whose bank card was compromised or who recently visited the gas station is asked to contact Detective Kubinski at 614-237-6333 ext. 1247.

