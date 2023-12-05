His players stole from the Football Hall of Fame. Now this Ohio coach is out of a job

STRONGSVILLE — An Ohio high school football coach will not be returning, the district announced just over a month after his players stole merchandise from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Strongsville High School will be going in a “different direction” next year and will move on from head coach Lou Cirino, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

This came just over a month after players from his team were caught with over $1,000 in stolen merchandise from the Hall of Fame.

Players stole the items while they were in Canton for a game in late October. The merchandise was later returned and students were disciplined, according to WEWS in Cleveland.

While the district did not give a reason for letting Cirino go, they did thank him for his commitment to the football program.

“He was instrumental in building a strong connection between the school-age and youth programs, as well as developing meaningful relationships with the football parents and student-athletes,” the district said.

After the announcement, concerned parents started a petition to reinstate Cirino.

