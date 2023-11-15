Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine marks 10 years of Greene County’s Imagination Library

CEDARVILLE — Ohio’s First Lady was in Greene County Tuesday to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Imagination Library program.

Fran DeWine marked the anniversary with hundreds of Greene County families that are receiving free books in the program, according to Governor DeWine’s office.

“It’s wonderful that the Greene County Public Library has supported and promoted Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for a decade, helping thousands of Ohio families over the years,” said First Lady DeWine. “I’m grateful that Greene County continues to support early childhood literacy and be a leader for other county Imagination Library programs around Ohio.”

She was with Karl Colon, Executive Director of the Greene County Public Library, on Tuesday.

“We were honored to have Ohio First Lady DeWine join us to celebrate the families of Greene County who have made such an impact on children’s literacy in our communities,” he said. “Through her vision and dedication, we’ve been able to share this model of success across the state and the nation.”

Nearly 600,000 Imagination Library books have been to children in Green County since 2013 went it first became available.

