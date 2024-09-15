Ohio fire chief injured in crash while responding to emergency

ADAMS COUNTY — An Ohio fire chief was injured in a crash while responding to an emergency on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Peebles Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that their fire chief, Mike Estep, was involved in a crash.

Estep is also a sergeant with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said he is “receiving treatment.”

Both agencies are asking the community for “continued prayers.”

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



