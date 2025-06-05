Ohio driver arrested for OVI after testing over 3x the limit

SWANTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released body camera video from an arrest where the man tested over three times the legal limit.

On May 5, troopers in Swanton, Ohio located a semi truck driver that was not maintaining their lanes. The video shows troopers pull over the truck and speak to the driver.

On May 5, troopers with the Swanton Post arrested a man for OVI. He later provided a breath sample which resulted in a BAC of .253. pic.twitter.com/WfeOwQd34U — Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) June 5, 2025

“He later provided a breath sample which resulted in a BAC of .253,” Ohio State Highway Patrol said on their social media.

The video shows the man being placed under arrest.

