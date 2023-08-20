Ohio conservation center welcomes endangered Masai giraffe calf

CUMBERLAND — The Wilds has welcomed an adorable and important addition.

The Wilds announced a female Masai giraffe calf was born on Aug. 17, marking the 22nd calf to be born at the conservation center.

>> Country Concert organizers announce first artist of next summer’s festival

In 2019 Masai giraffes were declared endangered as the population has plummeted by nearly 50 percent over the last three decades.

One day the baby will grow to be between 13 and 18 feet tall, the conversation center said.

The new calf may be visible to guests during a Wildside Tour.









©2023 Cox Media Group