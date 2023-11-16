Local city among most expensive to heat a home in winter, report says

DAYTON — A local city ranked among the top 10 most expensive to heat a home in winter, according to a new report.

With heating costs expected to rise for most consumers this winter, HVAC Gnome ranked 2023′s Most Expensive Cities to Heat a Home in Winter.

Dayton ranked at no. 9 on the list.

The study looked at energy costs, cost inflators, lack of energy efficiency as well as the average monthly electricity and gas bills for the city.

Here’s how other Ohio cities ranked:

Columbus- 2nd

Akron- 11th

Toledo- 19th

Parma - 39th

Columbus - 67th

Cincinnati - 125th

A map of the 50 most expensive cities can be found below.

