Officials warning SNAP recipients about potential fraud

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits recipients of potential fraud.

ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder is reminding Ohioans receiving SNAP benefits to be extra cautious. Criminals are targeting states for SNAP benefit theft, according to U.S. Food and Nutrition Service officials.

“ODJFS takes fraud very seriously, and we are committed to identifying and eliminating fraud in the SNAP program,” Damschroder said. “From increased fraud monitoring efforts to helping SNAP cardholders lock their cards, we’re aggressively working to reduce fraud.”

Criminals have been using a process called Skimming to steal account numbers. Skimming involves placing a device over a point-of-sale card reader to copy payment card information.

A FICO credit scoring agency report shows that card skimming grew 368$ from 2021 to 2022.

ODJFS takes multiple actions to prevent SNAP fraud and recover funds fraudulently obtained.

If your benefits were stolen electronically, you can request reimbursement by contacting your local County Department of Job and Family Services.





