Officers warn about ‘warrant scam’ phone calls in Preble County

EATON — Officers are warning about a scam after people say they have calls from someone claiming to be from the Eaton Police Division.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The caller may tell people they have a warrant, must pay money, or risk arrest.

The department issued the warning on social media.

They said Eaton Police will never ask for money, personal banking, or credit card information.

They said scammers have used the actual names of Eaton Police officers and can spoof the department’s number.

Officers state that no personal information should be given over the phone.

They say if anyone has been a victim, it should be reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



