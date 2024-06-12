Local

Officers, SWAT to conduct training in Warren County

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGBORO — People will see extra officers in a local neighborhood today.

The Springboro Police Department said officers and an area SWAT team will be conducting training, according to a social media post.

They will be using condemned houses on East Street.

The department posted a picture of the area on its Facebook page.

They said not to be concerned if you see extra officers in the area.

