Officers on scene of crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Officers are on the scene of a crash in West Carrollton Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the area of South Alex Rd and East Dixie Dr just before 6:30 a.m. on reports of a crash.

West Carrollton Dispatch confirmed that there are units on scene investigating the crash. Emergency scanner traffic indicates three vehicles may be involved.

No other preliminary details were immediately available. This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn more.

