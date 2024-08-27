Officers responding to crash in Montgomery County

Police and fire crews are responding to a crash in Vandalia on Tuesday, a Vandalia police dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Vandalia officers and fire crews responded to reports of a crash on S Brown School Road and Bonnie Brae Avenue just after Noon.
The dispatcher said north and southbound lanes on S Brown School Road are blocked.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dangerous, near-record heat today; Heat Advisory for entire area
- 30-year-old man dies from injuries in Xenia crash
- 4 minors in custody after crashing vehicle into gun store, stealing firearms
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]