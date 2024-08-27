Officers responding to crash in Montgomery County

Police and fire crews are responding to a crash in Vandalia on Tuesday, a Vandalia police dispatcher confirmed.

Vandalia officers and fire crews responded to reports of a crash on S Brown School Road and Bonnie Brae Avenue just after Noon.

The dispatcher said north and southbound lanes on S Brown School Road are blocked.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

