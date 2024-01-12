Officers respond to school bus in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police officers have responded to a school bus crash in Trotwood Friday morning.

Trotwood Police officers were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the intersection of Camelot Road and Free Pike on initial reports of a school bus crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that there are no injuries with this crash.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

