Officers respond to school bus in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police officers have responded to a school bus crash in Trotwood Friday morning.
>>Area township has to decide whether to pay more for fire, emergency services
Trotwood Police officers were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the intersection of Camelot Road and Free Pike on initial reports of a school bus crash.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that there are no injuries with this crash.
News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
©2024 Cox Media Group