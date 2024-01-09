Officers respond to school bus crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers responded to a school bus crash in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police officers were dispatched around 7:37 a.m. to the intersection of S. Lowry Avenue and W. Pleasant Street on initial reports of a school bus crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that it was a minor crash, and no injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show that the school bus was from Springfield City Schools.

Officers were also blocking the intersection while they investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

